Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. Nevro has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.89% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1,788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

