Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

NYSE:KWR opened at $164.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.43.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

