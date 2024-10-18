Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BRO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $107.67.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

