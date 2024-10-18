Barclays Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $12.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 50.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,041,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,468 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,391,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

