Barclays Increases JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $50.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price.

JD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.

JD.com stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

