Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Barclays

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s current price.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,201 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,224 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

