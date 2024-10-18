Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. Cullinan Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $144,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,390.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 188.1% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,280,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after buying an additional 2,141,706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 2,416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,184,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,993 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,079,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,581,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.