Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $120.00 at Macquarie

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.30.

OMC stock opened at $105.22 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

