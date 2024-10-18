State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $108.00 at Barclays

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

STT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

Get State Street alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.44. State Street has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.