OKYO Pharma’s (OKYO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
OKYO Pharma Trading Down 1.9 %
OKYO stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. OKYO Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.
About OKYO Pharma
