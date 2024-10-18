OKYO Pharma’s (OKYO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

OKYO Pharma Trading Down 1.9 %

OKYO stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. OKYO Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

