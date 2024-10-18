Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Cut to $154.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

WFRD opened at $91.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.57. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $82.16 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 31.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Weatherford International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 50.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Weatherford International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

