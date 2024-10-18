Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COTY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. Coty has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Coty by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

