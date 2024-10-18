Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,130.18.

BKNG opened at $4,370.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,962.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,815.43. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,394.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

