William Blair Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Trex Earnings

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.31.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $63.89 on Thursday. Trex has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average of $77.61.

Institutional Trading of Trex

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 15.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 30.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 51,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

