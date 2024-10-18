Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. Prudential has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.1368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Prudential by 14.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

