Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Raised to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Shares of DLVHF stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

(Get Free Report)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.