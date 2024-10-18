Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Raised to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
