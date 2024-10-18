Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 27.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

