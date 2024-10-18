Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.6 %
Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $779.16 million for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.61%.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
