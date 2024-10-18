Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $156.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.76. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $143.50 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $779.16 million for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

