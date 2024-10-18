Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Upgraded to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

COIHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Croda International Price Performance

Croda International Cuts Dividend

Shares of COIHY opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

