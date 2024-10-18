Air Canada (TSE:AC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$20.00 price objective on Air Canada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.70.

Get Air Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Air Canada

Air Canada Price Performance

AC stock opened at C$18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.47 and a 12-month high of C$20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.13. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 603.77%. The firm had revenue of C$5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.