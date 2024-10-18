AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2025 earnings at $32.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $30.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $37.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $38.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $36.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $41.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $65.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $181.69 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,156.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,131.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,008.37. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $46.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 157.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $879,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

