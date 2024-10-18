Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.86.

RACE opened at $482.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.04. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $296.34 and a twelve month high of $498.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 3,806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 127.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

