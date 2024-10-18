Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACGL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Shares of ACGL opened at $108.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

