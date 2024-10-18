Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the casino operator will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ FY2025 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $97.99 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,894.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $251,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,622 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 40.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 104.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

