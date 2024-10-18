8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $246.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.56.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.90 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 83.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

