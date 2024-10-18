Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of Terex Q3 Earnings

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Terex Stock Up 0.7 %

Terex stock opened at $56.35 on Thursday. Terex has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 61,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 57.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 3.5% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 6,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 4.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 2.2% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.