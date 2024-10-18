Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $435.70 million, a PE ratio of -160.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,001 shares in the company, valued at $500,525.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,132,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,668,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.