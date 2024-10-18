Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Outlook for LLY Earnings

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $16.49 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $32.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $40.74 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $48.19 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on LLY. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $986.00.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $917.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $871.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $920.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $856.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.