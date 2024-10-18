Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Outlook for LLY Earnings

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $16.49 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $32.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $40.74 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $48.19 EPS.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LLY. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $917.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $871.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $920.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $856.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.