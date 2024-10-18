Q3 EPS Estimate for First Quantum Minerals Cut by Analyst

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.