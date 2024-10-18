Analysts Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Q3 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of HBM opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

