National Bank Financial Comments on Ero Copper Q3 Earnings

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Ero Copper Trading Down 3.2 %

Ero Copper stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 39.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,121,095 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 4.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 226.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 503,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 32.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 115,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 22.5% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

