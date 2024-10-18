AutoNation (AN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $4.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $169.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.78. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $123.81 and a 52-week high of $197.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,441,036.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,338 shares in the company, valued at $696,441,036.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total value of $10,361,568.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,108,361.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,256 shares of company stock worth $17,641,954. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

