Q3 Earnings Forecast for APA Issued By Capital One Financial

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for APA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. APA has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,092,000 after buying an additional 767,557 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of APA by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 308,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 51,993 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

