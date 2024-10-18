Leerink Partnrs Has Bearish Forecast for DexCom Q3 Earnings

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DexCom in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DXCM. Barclays cut their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.93. DexCom has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 492.2% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.