Newell Brands (NWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

