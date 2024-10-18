Leerink Partnrs Has Bullish Estimate for ACAD Q3 Earnings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,517.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,264.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,264.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 9,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $148,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,270.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,014 shares of company stock valued at $779,494. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.