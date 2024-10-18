Balchem (BCPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. On average, analysts expect Balchem to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BCPC opened at $172.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Balchem has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $186.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Balchem

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total transaction of $1,395,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,627. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.