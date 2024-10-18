Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KOF stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The firm has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7811 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

