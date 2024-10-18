WisdomTree (WT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.75 million. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WT opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.43.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

WT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.