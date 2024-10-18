Q3 EPS Estimate for Ameriprise Financial Lowered by Analyst

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.92. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $34.92 per share.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.44.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $521.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $523.60.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

