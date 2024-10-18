Barclays Lowers PENG (NASDAQ:PENG) Price Target to $22.00

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.22% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PENG from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENG
PENG Stock Up 3.4 %
PENG Company Profile
SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PENG
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.