Barclays Lowers PENG (NASDAQ:PENG) Price Target to $22.00

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PENG from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENG opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. PENG has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

