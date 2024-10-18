Analyzing China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for China MeiDong Auto and Driven Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China MeiDong Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A Driven Brands 0 4 6 1 2.73

Driven Brands has a consensus target price of $16.95, suggesting a potential upside of 16.49%. Given Driven Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Driven Brands is more favorable than China MeiDong Auto.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China MeiDong Auto N/A N/A N/A Driven Brands -33.56% 15.12% 2.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China MeiDong Auto and Driven Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares China MeiDong Auto and Driven Brands”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China MeiDong Auto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Driven Brands $2.32 billion 1.03 -$744.96 million ($4.66) -3.12

China MeiDong Auto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Driven Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Driven Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Driven Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Driven Brands beats China MeiDong Auto on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China MeiDong Auto

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services. In addition, the company engages in the trading of used vehicles and property management. It operates self-operated stores in Beijing, Hebei, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong, Gansu, and Anhui provinces. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China. China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Apex Sail Limited.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. It sells its products and services under the CARSTAR, IMO, MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, PH Vitres D’Autos, Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Auto Glass Now, Fix Auto USA, and 1-800-Radiator & A/C, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute brands. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

