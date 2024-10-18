Getaround (GETR) and Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) is one of 449 publicly-traded companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Getaround to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Getaround has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround’s competitors have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Getaround and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround -132.69% -3,722.93% -64.71% Getaround Competitors -27.76% -109.45% -8.82%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround $78.32 million -$113.95 million -0.05 Getaround Competitors $274.09 million $17.92 million 526.49

This table compares Getaround and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Getaround’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Getaround. Getaround is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Getaround shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Getaround shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Getaround and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 0 0 N/A Getaround Competitors 531 2070 4190 72 2.55

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 18.68%. Given Getaround’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Getaround has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Getaround competitors beat Getaround on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc. operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms. Getaround, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

