Critical Review: Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Neste Oyj and HF Sinclair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neste Oyj 0 1 0 0 2.00 HF Sinclair 0 6 7 0 2.54

Neste Oyj presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.16%. HF Sinclair has a consensus target price of $55.82, indicating a potential upside of 25.92%. Given Neste Oyj’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neste Oyj is more favorable than HF Sinclair.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neste Oyj N/A N/A N/A HF Sinclair 3.80% 11.85% 6.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Neste Oyj and HF Sinclair's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Neste Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of HF Sinclair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Neste Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. HF Sinclair pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Neste Oyj pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HF Sinclair pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HF Sinclair is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neste Oyj and HF Sinclair”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neste Oyj N/A N/A N/A $0.54 15.99 HF Sinclair $31.44 billion 0.27 $1.59 billion $8.08 5.49

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than Neste Oyj. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neste Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HF Sinclair beats Neste Oyj on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets. The Oil Products segment produces, markets, and sells diesel, gasoline, aviation and marine fuels, light and heavy fuel oils, and gasoline components, as well as special fuels, such as small-engine gasoline, solvents, liquid gases, and bitumen. This segment serves retailers and distributors, oil majors and trading companies, petrochemicals companies, and companies marketing lubricants and solvents, as well as road transportation, non-road uses, aviation and marine sectors. The Marketing & Services segment markets and sells cleaner fuels and oil products, and associated services to private motorists, transport companies, customers in aviation, shipping, industrial and agricultural sectors, municipalities, farmers, and heating oil customers through a network of service stations, as well as direct sales and distributors. The Others segment offers engineering solutions. The company was formerly known as Neste Oil Oyj and changed its name to Neste Oyj in June 2015. Neste Oyj was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, the company supplies fuels to approximately 1,500 independent Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations. Further, it produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum sector. HF Sinclair Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

