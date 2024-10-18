Analysts Set American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Read More

