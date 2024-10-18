Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $22.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $13,438,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $669,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

AY stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 386.96%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

