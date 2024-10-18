Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives $22.26 Consensus PT from Analysts

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. HSBC upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa America raised Daqo New Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,080,000. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 943,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 480,980 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,496,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,610 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $30.03.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 22nd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

