HCA Healthcare (HCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post earnings of $4.93 per share for the quarter. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2024 guidance at 21.600-22.800 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $406.49 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $416.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.57. The company has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

