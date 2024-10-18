Barnes Group (B) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect Barnes Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Barnes Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.55-1.75 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Barnes Group stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.24. Barnes Group has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $46.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

