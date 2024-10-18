Barnes Group (B) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect Barnes Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Barnes Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.55-1.75 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Barnes Group Price Performance
Barnes Group stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.24. Barnes Group has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $46.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
