Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $20.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Banco Santander-Chile to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $599.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.44 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 11.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
