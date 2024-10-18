Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $20.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Banco Santander-Chile to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 13,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $599.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.44 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 11.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

